John Lee "Pumpkin" Dent

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Lee "Pumpkin" Dent.
Service Information
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-774-0390
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Beach Grove Baptist Church
5352 Ford St
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater Beach Grove Baptist Church
5352 Ford St
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

John Lee Dent affectionately known as "Pumpkin" was called home on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. He leaves to cherish his memories two daughters Delcenia Marshall and Nayo Santinac, a step daughter Kimberley Francois, three sisters Rosa Netter, Joyce Jones and Beverly Bastiansen, nine grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter all of Baton Rouge, one aunt Mae Shields of Midlothian, VA, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A home going celebration will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Greater Beach Grove Baptist Church, 5352 Ford St. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Interment Hope Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.