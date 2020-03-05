John Lee Dent affectionately known as "Pumpkin" was called home on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. He leaves to cherish his memories two daughters Delcenia Marshall and Nayo Santinac, a step daughter Kimberley Francois, three sisters Rosa Netter, Joyce Jones and Beverly Bastiansen, nine grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter all of Baton Rouge, one aunt Mae Shields of Midlothian, VA, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A home going celebration will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Greater Beach Grove Baptist Church, 5352 Ford St. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Interment Hope Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020