John Lee Perkins, 87, a native of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at PAM Speciality of Hammond. He is survived by his children: Melvin (Edna) Perkins, Kirby Perkins, Kathy Perkins Ziehm (Herbert), Alton Ray Elmore and Yvette Elmore; siblings, Mary Matthews (Henry), Sylvia Turner and Jesse Perkins, Jr. and a host of grandchildren. Viewing, Tues. Sept. 22, 2020 at Bethany Church, 13855 Plank Rd from 10:00 am until religious service for 11:00 AM. Interment at Louisiana National Cemetery.

