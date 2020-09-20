1/1
John Lee Perkins
John Lee Perkins, 87, a native of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at PAM Speciality of Hammond. He is survived by his children: Melvin (Edna) Perkins, Kirby Perkins, Kathy Perkins Ziehm (Herbert), Alton Ray Elmore and Yvette Elmore; siblings, Mary Matthews (Henry), Sylvia Turner and Jesse Perkins, Jr. and a host of grandchildren. Viewing, Tues. Sept. 22, 2020 at Bethany Church, 13855 Plank Rd from 10:00 am until religious service for 11:00 AM. Interment at Louisiana National Cemetery.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bethany Church
SEP
22
Service
11:00 AM
Bethany Church,
Funeral services provided by
A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service
2055 Wooddale Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-952-9111
