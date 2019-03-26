Obituary Guest Book View Sign

John Leslie "Pistol" Breaux, Sr., passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 76. A native and resident of Gonzales, he was retired from the Gillis W. Long Hansen's Disease Center where he was the kitchen supervisor. Survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Angela Breaux Ainsworth and Robert D. Ainsworth; son and fiance', John L. "Dody" Breaux, Jr. and Re' Grezaffi; sister, Gayle Gautreau; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Bea Breaux. Pistol was preceded in death by his wife Inez "Ginnie" Breaux; parents, Kelly Joe Breaux, Sr. and Sarah Webb Dickson and sister, Bobbie Berteau. A memorial gathering will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5PM – 9PM with a Celebration of Life Service at 7:30PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Visit John Leslie "Pistol" Breaux, Sr., passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 76. A native and resident of Gonzales, he was retired from the Gillis W. Long Hansen's Disease Center where he was the kitchen supervisor. Survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Angela Breaux Ainsworth and Robert D. Ainsworth; son and fiance', John L. "Dody" Breaux, Jr. and Re' Grezaffi; sister, Gayle Gautreau; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Bea Breaux. Pistol was preceded in death by his wife Inez "Ginnie" Breaux; parents, Kelly Joe Breaux, Sr. and Sarah Webb Dickson and sister, Bobbie Berteau. A memorial gathering will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5PM – 9PM with a Celebration of Life Service at 7:30PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Visit www.oursofh.com to leave messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Ourso Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close