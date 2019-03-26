John Leslie 'Pistol' Breaux Sr. (1942 - 2019)
John Leslie "Pistol" Breaux, Sr., passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 76. A native and resident of Gonzales, he was retired from the Gillis W. Long Hansen's Disease Center where he was the kitchen supervisor. Survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Angela Breaux Ainsworth and Robert D. Ainsworth; son and fiance', John L. "Dody" Breaux, Jr. and Re' Grezaffi; sister, Gayle Gautreau; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Bea Breaux. Pistol was preceded in death by his wife Inez "Ginnie" Breaux; parents, Kelly Joe Breaux, Sr. and Sarah Webb Dickson and sister, Bobbie Berteau. A memorial gathering will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5PM – 9PM with a Celebration of Life Service at 7:30PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Visit www.oursofh.com to leave messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2019
