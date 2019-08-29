Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Send Flowers Obituary

John Lewis Markerson Jr., "Big Daddy", a native of Franklin and current resident of Gonzales, passed away at the age of 79. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who will be greatly missed. He was a loyal employee of Southern Natural Gas/ Sonat as an Oil Field Superintendent for 37 years. He especially enjoyed riding his lawn mower, traveling to the Mississippi gulf coast, and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Joanne Martin Markerson; two sons, Chris Markerson, Sr. and wife, Rachelle and Brad Markerson and wife, Rachel; nine grandchildren, Joni Thomas, Caroline Watts, Chris Markerson, Jr., Matthew Markerson, Meagan Markerson, Andrew Aucoin, Alexis Aucoin, Hunter Markerson, and Lanie Markerson; and four great grandchildren, Emily Mason, Julia Mason, Cooper Markerson, and Lucy Markerson. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Charlie Mae Markerson; one son, John Lewis Markerson III; and one daughter, Mitzi Markerson Aucoin. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 11:00 am until funeral services begin at 12:00 pm. Services will be held at the Franklin United Methodist Church in Franklin, with Pastor Susan Pugh officiating. Interment to follow after services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Franklin United Methodist Church. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019

