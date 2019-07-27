Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Lokey "Jack" Faller. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Send Flowers Obituary

John Lokey "Jack" Faller passed away after a brief illness at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on July 15, 2019. Jack was born in Baton Rouge on August 23, 1958, and was raised in Hammond. He was the son of the late Charles Lokey and Martha Floyd Faller. Jack is survived by his loving daughters Brittany Nicole Faller and Lauren Elizabeth Faller of Denham Springs, his favorite (only) sister Jill Faller Williams and her husband Jack of Henrico, VA, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jack was a graduate of Hammond High School and of Southeastern Louisiana University, where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. He recently enjoyed reconnecting with old friends at fraternity alumni functions. Jack's greatest accomplishment in life was raising his two daughters who are beautiful (both inside and out) and who tended to him faithfully during his illness. No father could possibly be more proud of his offspring than Jack was of Brittany and Lauren. Jack's body will be cremated and a "Celebration of Life" will be held at First United Methodist Church in Hammond, Louisiana on Saturday August 17, 2019, at 11 am. You are encouraged to bring pictures of and/or stories about Jack to share. The attire will be casual just as Jack would have wanted it to be. In lieu of flowers you are encouraged to make a donation to in Jack's honor.

