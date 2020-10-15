1/1
John Louis Lanclos
1941 - 2020
John Louis Lanclos, 79, of Arnaudville, LA, passed away from his battle with Alzheimer's disease surrounded by his family on October 14th, 2020 in Central, LA John was born on the 25th of September in 1941 in Arnaudville, Louisiana to Louise Anna Credeur Aymond and Joseph Steve Lanclos Sr. He graduated from Leonville High School. He married Margaret Elaine Lanclos on June 25th, 1966 at St. Leo Catholic Church. He first worked as an assistant manager at Schweggmann's pharmacy in New Orleans, and later retired from Alcoa Chemical. After retirement, John started a lawn care service in the Central area. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Army where he served two years of active duty and four years in the reserve. He attended Greenwell Springs Baptist Church. John is survived by his best friend and wife of 54 years, Margaret Elaine Lanclos; his three daughters, Melanie Cooper and husband, Chris, Judy Peeler and husband, James, and Laura Lanclos; his siblings, Joseph Lee Lanclos and wife Maria, Edmond Lanclos and wife Geri, Leo Lanclos and wife Dita, Dennis Ray Lanclos and wife Monica, and Louise Lanclos; his six grandchildren, Katelyn, Austin, Destiny, Serenity, Chloe, and Hailey; and numerous nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his parents, Louise Anna Credeur Aymond and Joseph Steve Lanclos Sr.; and brother, Joseph Steve Lanclos, Jr. Pallbearers will be Chris Cooper, Austin Cooper, Jett Ashford, Bubby Ryder, Lee Morris, and Tommy David. He enjoyed spending majority of his time outside. He enjoyed hunting as a member of the Ponderosa Hunting Club, tending to his garden; as well as, being a well-rounded handy man. During the winter, he spent hours over the stove making his famous pecan fudge that everyone loved. He loved his wife's cornbread with milk and always kept his family laughing. Being a man of few words, John's spirit lit up a room and was a kind and humble man of God. Memorial donations may be given to the Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area. The family of Mr. Lanclos wishes to sincerely thank Life Source Hospice for the wonderful care and support given; as well as, the help and support from our extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 9:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 1:00 PM, officiated by Brother George Threeton and Brother David Smith. The graveside service with military honors will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home
OCT
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home
OCT
17
Graveside service
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker, LA 70714
(225) 775-1991
