Service Information
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
(225)-647-8608

Visitation
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church
St. Amant, LA

Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church
St. Amant, LA

Obituary

John Louis Savoy, Sr. passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his residence at the age of 91. A native and resident of St. Amant, LA, born October 28, 1928 to Frozine Mary Bourgeois Savoy and Joseph Elphage Savoy, Sr. John retired from LA Department of Highways Materials Lab after 30 years of service. Still being a young man, he began a new career at the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office beginning as a baliff and then drove the escort unit. Always the hard worker, John loved working outside, riding one of his tractors, tending to his garden or just fixing whatever needed fixing that day. He enjoyed taking care of the animals, especially his long time milk cow "Red". John enjoyed spending time with family and friends cooking jambalaya and going on many camping trips. John is survived by six children, John L. Savoy, Jr., Laura Gayle Chapman, Susan Feazel, Rebecca Tambling and Dwayne, D-D Mitchell and Andy and Barbara Dean and Ronnie; 17 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Laura Fontenot Savoy; daughter, Sharon "Sister" Savoy; grandson, Jarred John Feazel; parents, Frozine and Joseph Elphage Savoy Sr.; brother, Joseph E. Savoy; sister, Mary Agnes Savoy Garrett and sons-in-law, Mark Delaune and William "Billy" Feazel. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 9AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020

