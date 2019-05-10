Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-8122 Visitation 7:30 AM - 10:45 AM Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Ascension Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

John Lucuis Burt Jr., 77, a native of Ventura, CA, and resident of Donaldsonville, LA, passed away on May 8, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, sibling and friend to many. He had a passion for race cars, drag racing, fishing at his camp in Grand Isle and spending time with his family. John lived life in the fast lane. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Jonnie H. Burt; six children, John L. Burt III, Chad M. Burt, Yvette Ford (Lonnie), Bridget Melancon, Mel Gremillion (Dwight) and Amanda Caballero (Quinn); twelve grandchildren, Nicholas Radovich, Brock Radovich, Abbie Bourg, Aimee Landry, Benjamin Ford, Ashley Owen, Rebecca Gremillion, Alaina Esneault, Hailey and Hunter Caballero, Dalton Burt, and Kevin Burt; five great grandchildren, Tevin Radovich, Noelle Toups, Joselynn Toups, Rhyann Radovich and Adrian Ford; four siblings, Jeanette Smyers, Sylvia Becnel (Beck), Lawrence L. Burt (Patsy) and Philip N. Burt (Kathy). He is preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Virginia Burt and sister, Nancy Coopersmith. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Hood and Tommy Newchurch. The family would like to thank his caregivers, Miss. Beth Bourgeois, Miss. Lois Sawyer, and Miss. Sue Richard. Also, a special thanks to Jimmy and Diane Madere, Robert and Dale Himel and Ellen Guillot for their kindness through this difficult time. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 7:30 am until 10:45 am at Ourso Funeral Home in Donaldsonville. Mass of Christian burial will follow at Ascension Catholic Church at 11 am. Interment will be in the church mausoleum. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 10 to May 13, 2019

