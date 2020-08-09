"He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death' or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away." Revelations 21:4. On May 31, 1941 John Ludren Frugé, Sr. was born. Little did he know he would leave behind a great legacy. On August 4, 2020, Mr. Frugé peacefully passed away. Before this happened, Mr. Frugé lived a great life. He worked for the state driving trucks in the Baton Rouge and Iota area. Mr. Frugé had a great, loving family which included his wife, kids and grandchildren. His parents were Lawrence and Sylvania Hebert Frugé. His wife and his children included, Patricia J. Frugé, Demetric and Anitric Pate, John Ludren Frugé, Jr., godson, Undra Stewart, Jr. and goddaughter, Miracle "Tutu" Moore. His children also include: sons, Troy Chris and Scott Frugé and daughter, Angela Frugé. He is also survived by his niece, Mary Frugé and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his many siblings. Other than working, Mr. Frugé perfected his mouth-watering sausage recipe, fine accordion playing and doing his best working hard to provide for others and warming our hearts. After meeting his wife, he migrated to the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. From there he continued his work while putting others before himself as Jesus did. Let's not think of this as a sad day, but instead a good day. Let us rejoice because he is pain and cancer free. He will be loved, never forgotten and an eternal flame in our hearts. Visitation Tuesday, August 11, 2020 9:30 am until funeral mass at 10:00 am, Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge, LA. Father Cleo J. Milano officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.