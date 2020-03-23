The Advocate Obituaries
John Mansfield Allen Obituary
John Mansfield Allen, age 79, a resident of Maurepas, passed away on March 20, 2020. He was a great story teller, avid LSU football & baseball fan. John loved hunting, being outdoors and on the water, desserts, and the champagne of bottled beers. He served in the United States Army and retired from Borden Chemical. John is survived by wife Nancy Dickinson Allen, daughter LeaAnne Allen, son Jason D. Allen, daughter-in-law Aundrea F. Allen, and grandsons Michael Allen Couvillion and Wyatt John Allen. He is preceded in death by mother Vivia D. Efferson and father John Shelton Allen. In lieu of flowers please make donations to in John Mansfield Allen's name. His family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. John Olson and his nurse Katelyn, as well as Modern Hospice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
