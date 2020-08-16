1/1
John Mark Blanchard Jr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a lengthy battle with cancer, John Mark Blanchard, Jr., peacefully entered the arms of Jesus from the comfort of his home on August 12, 2020, with his wife Libby at his side. He was born on September 12, 1938, to John M., Sr., and Cecile (Armstrong) Blanchard. A native of Baton Rouge, he was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church for over 60 years, a proud graduate of Redemptorist Senior High School and honorably served his Country in active duty with the U.S. Army. The beloved husband of Elizabeth "Libby" Thigpen for 62 years, he is survived by three sons, Claude and wife Janie, Jeff and wife Kayren, and John M., III., and wife Jane; one daughter, Christine and husband Derek Arnold; three siblings, Cecile B. "Chee" McComas, Gilbert "Butch" and wife Marla, Brenda B. Businelle and husband Richard. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Susan B. McDonald and one great grandson, Kohen Michael Blades. In lieu of flowers, a Mass Dedication, or donations may be made to Cancer Services of Baton Rouge or a charity of choice. Interment to be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Baker, LA. Rabenhorst Funeral Home and Crematory of Baton Rouge has been entrusted with arrangements. Visit the online tribute at www.rabenhorst.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved