After a lengthy battle with cancer, John Mark Blanchard, Jr., peacefully entered the arms of Jesus from the comfort of his home on August 12, 2020, with his wife Libby at his side. He was born on September 12, 1938, to John M., Sr., and Cecile (Armstrong) Blanchard. A native of Baton Rouge, he was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church for over 60 years, a proud graduate of Redemptorist Senior High School and honorably served his Country in active duty with the U.S. Army. The beloved husband of Elizabeth "Libby" Thigpen for 62 years, he is survived by three sons, Claude and wife Janie, Jeff and wife Kayren, and John M., III., and wife Jane; one daughter, Christine and husband Derek Arnold; three siblings, Cecile B. "Chee" McComas, Gilbert "Butch" and wife Marla, Brenda B. Businelle and husband Richard. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Susan B. McDonald and one great grandson, Kohen Michael Blades. In lieu of flowers, a Mass Dedication, or donations may be made to Cancer Services of Baton Rouge or a charity of choice
. Interment to be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Baker, LA. Rabenhorst Funeral Home and Crematory of Baton Rouge has been entrusted with arrangements. Visit the online tribute at www.rabenhorst.com.