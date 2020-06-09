John Marshall
John Carl Marshall passed away on June 4, 2020 in Orange Beach, Alabama. He was 62 years old. John was born on April 22, 1958 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was a successful entrepreneur and founded the businesses Fantec and John Marshall Design. He was an avid outdoorsman and traveled the world hunting and fishing exotic game. Recently, he enjoyed boating with friends and traveling the Florida Keys and Key West with his wife Rebecca on their boat the "Cajun Gypsy". John found adventure and peace on the water. John was a do-it-yourself handyman that could fix or build anything. He was never without a smile. His laughter and happiness brightened the lives of all those who knew him. John is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Haynes Marshall; children John Travis Marshall (Lynn), Brian Carl Marshall (Rene Norris), and Nicole Marshall Cashio (Clay); siblings Jonette M. Marshall and Cynthia Marshall; grandchildren Mia, Stella, Julien, Layton, Emma, and Parker; special family Jared and Kim Gray and Chasity Graff. John is preceded in death by his father, John Paul Marshall, and mother, Amica (Mickie) Cashio; mentor and father figure James C. Toomer; mentor John Bellecci; mentor and teacher J.B. Morgan. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs from 4-7 pm, followed by a Celebration of Life from 7-8 pm.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
JUN
10
Celebration of Life
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
