Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Merlyn Terrell Sr.. View Sign

John Merlyn Terrell, Sr. "Cubby", born on October 11, 1934, left his beautiful lake home on March 26, 2019 to an even more beautiful heavenly home to be with his sons, Michael and David; and granddaughter, Erin. John proudly served in the United States Air Force in the Korean War and was a retired member of Local 198. John leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Laurice; sons, Ronnie Terrell and wife Kathy, Butch Terrell and wife Lisa; grandson, Matthew Pittman; granddaughter, Rachael Terrell; and great-grandchildren, Ava, Morgan, Carter and Jonathan. John was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Mary Terrell and sister Jane Geiger. Pallbearers will be James Terrell, Jerry Terrell, Paul Terrell, Ronnie Terrell, Butch Terrell and Matthew Pittman. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne McQuiston, Paul Bozeman, Tom Castle, Jackie Laird and Billy DeLancy. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Sandy Creek Baptist Church, 22834 Liberty Road, Zachary from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. The burial and reception will immediately follow at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Louisiana War Veterans Home, 4939 Louisiana 10, Jackson, LA 70748. John Merlyn Terrell, Sr. "Cubby", born on October 11, 1934, left his beautiful lake home on March 26, 2019 to an even more beautiful heavenly home to be with his sons, Michael and David; and granddaughter, Erin. John proudly served in the United States Air Force in the Korean War and was a retired member of Local 198. John leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Laurice; sons, Ronnie Terrell and wife Kathy, Butch Terrell and wife Lisa; grandson, Matthew Pittman; granddaughter, Rachael Terrell; and great-grandchildren, Ava, Morgan, Carter and Jonathan. John was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Mary Terrell and sister Jane Geiger. Pallbearers will be James Terrell, Jerry Terrell, Paul Terrell, Ronnie Terrell, Butch Terrell and Matthew Pittman. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne McQuiston, Paul Bozeman, Tom Castle, Jackie Laird and Billy DeLancy. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Sandy Creek Baptist Church, 22834 Liberty Road, Zachary from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. The burial and reception will immediately follow at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Louisiana War Veterans Home, 4939 Louisiana 10, Jackson, LA 70748. Funeral Home Baker Funeral Home

6401 Groom Road

Baker , LA 70714

(225) 775-1991 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close