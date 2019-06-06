John Michael Burch Jr. passed away of a heart attack on Sunday, June 2nd at the young age of 48 years old. He was survived by his mother Karen Burch, his grandmother Catherine Zana, and his brother Christopher Michael Burch. John Michael Burch Jr. was a devoted family member, friend, and worker. He was a native of Baton Rouge, La. He graduated from Denham Springs High School in 1988 and then attended LSU, where he graduated with a degree in Political Science, English, and History in 1993. John or Jb as he was known by his close friends, lived an incredible life in his 49 years. From Interning at the White House for president George H. Bush to after his internship, he began working for the State of Louisiana in ORM for a few years before working for the Division of administration. He was a state employee for over 24 years. He was incredible friend to those that were close to him doing anything he could to help in need whether it was advice or just being there for them to vent. John Michael Burch Jr. will be dearly missed by many people that he has touched in life