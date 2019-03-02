Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Michael Randolph. View Sign

John Michael Randolph, a loving husband, grandfather, and skilled craftsman, passed away February 28, 2019 in Ashdown, Arkansas at age 55. John was born March 5, 1963 in Baton Rouge and went to University High School. He married Tina Renae Parker, and was a professional painter, an avid outdoorsman. John was well-known for his turkey call as he had won various contests and was widely recognized as the Turkey Call Whisperer. John cherished the time spent with family, friends, and vacations at the beach. John was preceded in death by his father, Wade Bynum Randolph Jr.; step-father, Maxwell Gerald Robinson Jr; brother, Wade Bynum Randolph III. He is survived by his wife, Tina; father-in-law Eddie Parker and his wife Viola; step-son, Trent McLane and his wife Diana; his granddaughters, Aubrey, Avery, and Audree; his mother Bobbie Sue Robinson; his brother Mark Hampton Randolph and his wife Rachel; sisters-in-lawTracey Randolph, Tonja Parker and her partner Sue Sehon; nephew Andrew Bynum Randolph; nieces Audrey Marie Randolph and Ava Elizabeth Randolph; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, beginning at 11:00 a.m. until religious services at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel conducted by Reverend Brady Whitton. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Doug Schexnaydre, Trent McLane, Eddie Parker, Paul Raymond, Rob Odom, and Bryce Barrilleaux. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pennington Cancer Center, 8595 Picardy Avenue Box 410, Baton Rouge, 70809, or , 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower Ste 400, Atlanta, GA, 30328.

825 Government Street

Baton Rouge , LA 70802

