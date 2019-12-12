Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Nelson Verbois Jr.. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM Zachary Community Church Service 11:30 AM Zachary Community Church Send Flowers Obituary

John Nelson Verbois Jr.(Johnny) graduated to heaven on December 11, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, La, and a retired Entertainment Driver. Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec 13th at 9:30am with services at 11:30am at Zachary Community Church, conducted by Rev. Danny Greig with burial following at The Louisiana National Cemetery. He is survived by his mother, Myrtle Mercedes Verbois; a son, Wayne Verbois and wife Klaire of Pride La; Daughters, Tiffany L Lollar and husband Chris of Zachary, and Kathryn Chase Verbois of Walker; A sister, Debra McAdams and husband Emmitt; four grandchildren, Hunter Wayne Cox, Leann Kari Lollar, Justin Blaine Verbois and Parker Galloway; two great-grandchildren: Wyatt Wayne Verbois and Lucas Edward Lollar. He was preceded in death by his father John Nelson Verbois Sr. grandparents Theodore Fridge and wife Lessie Fridge; Lee Joseph Verbois and wife Tacie Beard. We've never had to walk this walk before. Holding our father's hand and letting go at heaven's door. The largest heart that could possibly ever be; Laid to rest in our loving daddy. Come and honor the life of the most incredible man with the biggest heart that anyone that ever knew him and loved him has ever known. Our father was a veteran of the US Marines and he passionately rode with many different motorcycle groups throughout his life. His greatest pride was being a sponsor in AA for over thirty years striving to guide people he loved and cared for back to sobriety. Please share sympathies, memories, and condolences at John Nelson Verbois Jr.(Johnny) graduated to heaven on December 11, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, La, and a retired Entertainment Driver. Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec 13th at 9:30am with services at 11:30am at Zachary Community Church, conducted by Rev. Danny Greig with burial following at The Louisiana National Cemetery. He is survived by his mother, Myrtle Mercedes Verbois; a son, Wayne Verbois and wife Klaire of Pride La; Daughters, Tiffany L Lollar and husband Chris of Zachary, and Kathryn Chase Verbois of Walker; A sister, Debra McAdams and husband Emmitt; four grandchildren, Hunter Wayne Cox, Leann Kari Lollar, Justin Blaine Verbois and Parker Galloway; two great-grandchildren: Wyatt Wayne Verbois and Lucas Edward Lollar. He was preceded in death by his father John Nelson Verbois Sr. grandparents Theodore Fridge and wife Lessie Fridge; Lee Joseph Verbois and wife Tacie Beard. We've never had to walk this walk before. Holding our father's hand and letting go at heaven's door. The largest heart that could possibly ever be; Laid to rest in our loving daddy. Come and honor the life of the most incredible man with the biggest heart that anyone that ever knew him and loved him has ever known. Our father was a veteran of the US Marines and he passionately rode with many different motorcycle groups throughout his life. His greatest pride was being a sponsor in AA for over thirty years striving to guide people he loved and cared for back to sobriety. Please share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close