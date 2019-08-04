John Nolan Ross, Sr. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith" John passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, August 3, 2019. He was 97 years old. He was a retired operator in the chemical industry. He was a resident of Port Allen and a native of Plaquemine. He served in the US Army and was a veteran of WWII. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and again on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 8:00am until service time at 10:00 am. Services will be conducted by Joel Brackett and John Jones. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park. John is survived by 2 daughters: Judy Lake & husband Larry, Rhonda Langlois & husband Gregg; 3 sons: John Ross, Jr. & wife Mary, Leonard Ross & wife Patricia, Wesley Ross and wife Janet; 8 grandchildren: Shayne Ross, Daidre Duke, Jason Lake, Rachel Blackwood, Matthew Langlois, Jeremy Ross, Ashley Walker & Jaque Langlois; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his wife: Una Naquin Ross; daughter: Brenda Ross; Son: Mark Ross; 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019