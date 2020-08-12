John P. Murray Sr, 80, of Powder Springs, GA passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Dallas, GA. He retired from Xerox Corporation in Baton Rouge, LA and was an avid LSU football and Braves baseball fan. John was also a US Marine who proudly served his country. Most of all, John loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a friend to all who met him, and he spent his life serving and helping others. He will be truly missed. A private Graveside Service for family will be held at Georgia National Cemetery on Friday, August 14, 2020. A public visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 between the hours of 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel in Powder Springs, GA. John is survived by his loving wife Carol Murray of Powder Springs, GA; daughter, Angela Reames of Kennesaw; granddaughters', Rebecca Stuckey (Jerry) of Dallas, GA & Kaitlyn French(Derek) of Kennesaw, GA; grandson, Carter Reames III (Meagan) of Oceanside, CA; sisters, Ester Ricks (Joe), Pat McCoy, Mary Hughes(Gerald), & Margaret Boyd; brother, Thomas Michael Murray; great-granddaughters Alyssa French, Grace Pimienta, Isabella Pimienta, & Emilia Reames; preceded in death by his parents Robert & Daisy Murray; brother, Robert Murray, Jr.; sister, Mildred Pickell; son, John Patrick Murray, Jr. Due to cemetery restrictions regarding flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in John's name to First United Methodist Church of Denham Springs at https://www.firstumcds.org/donate.html
or mail to 319 Mattie St, Denham Springs, LA 70726 Arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home www.mayeswarddobbins.com
770-943-1511.