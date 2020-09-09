1/
John P. Sacalay Christopher
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John P Sacalay Christopher was born August 8,1941 in Ventress, La. to the late Kearney Christopher and Jullian Battley Christopher. He departed this life on TUESDAY, September 1,2020. John leaves to cherish his memories with his three children Jonathan Christopher, Jamie Christopher and Heather Christopher. He also leaves behind seven grandchrilden four sisters and one brother..Visitation is at 9 am - 11 am September 12,2020 at Carney & Mackey. Service will follow. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 9 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved