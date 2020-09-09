John P Sacalay Christopher was born August 8,1941 in Ventress, La. to the late Kearney Christopher and Jullian Battley Christopher. He departed this life on TUESDAY, September 1,2020. John leaves to cherish his memories with his three children Jonathan Christopher, Jamie Christopher and Heather Christopher. He also leaves behind seven grandchrilden four sisters and one brother..Visitation is at 9 am - 11 am September 12,2020 at Carney & Mackey. Service will follow. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store