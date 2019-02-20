John Parker Jr.

John Parker Jr. departed this life on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Prevost Memorial Hospital, Donaldsonville, LA. He was 74, and a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. Visiting on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visiting on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at First Israel Baptist Church, Belle Rose, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am conducted by Rev. Dr. Irvin Brown. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985)369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
