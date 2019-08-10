Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Patrick Zimmerman. View Sign Service Information Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home 5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD New Orleans , LA 70124 (504)-486-6331 Send Flowers Obituary

John Patrick Zimmerman, born in Coshocton, Ohio, and a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, died at the age of 63 on August 1, 2019 at University Medical Center, New Orleans. Beloved son of Harry McGoodwin Zimmerman and Evelyn Johnson Zimmerman, who predeceased him, he is survived by his loving spouse, Maureen McGrath Zimmerman, daughter Whitney Brook Zimmerman of his marriage to Robin Martin Zimmerman, brothers and sisters Harry Jr. (Nancy Mellin, M.D.), Michael (Teresa Toulouse), Katherine, Barbara, Eric (Margaret Ryniker, CFNP), Philip (Jennifer Bowers), and Robert (Tracy Reeves), and numerous nieces and nephews, who knew him as Uncle John. In his childhood, however, he was known by his middle name, Pat. At age 11, after his family had moved from Ohio to Baton Rouge, he announced to his mother that his name was John. With that name and his independent spirit, charisma, non-stop humor, huge generosity, and fabulous creative talent, he led an extraordinary life that affected everyone he met. He was proof that possession of a certain indefinable spark of genius and the drive to work harder than anyone else are the keys to prodigious and unselfish success. His family moved back to Akron, Ohio from Baton Rouge in 1972, before John's senior year in high school. He had played football in Baton Rouge and went out for the Firestone High School football team in Akron. He did not know a soul on the team at the first practice. Before their first game, he was elected captain of the team. A musical prodigy like his father, John played by ear any instrument he picked up and composed music in all genres. This did not please those of his siblings who spent years taking piano lessons and could not play chopsticks. He found school boring but, unlike others, did something about it. While attending LSU, he started a rock band called Louisiana Hot Sauce that played at graduation parties and other excuses for underage drinking all over South Louisiana. He never traveled without a guitar in his car, indeed walked into the homes of those he was visiting with it under his arm. He loved to play John Lennon and his own songs for family and friends. When the rock gigs slowed down and after leaving LSU, John began flipping burgers at a Burger King franchise in Baton Rouge. He was such an outstanding employee he was sent to Burger King management school after four months on the job, finished first in his class, and for the next eighteen months was manager of several Baton Rouge franchise locations. He often said that the Burger King experience taught him how to work and manage people. John liked to experiment with composing commercial jingles in his off time from work. One of his brothers suggested he send one of his jingles to a national men's clothing company located in Baton Rouge. The company purchased the jingle for one hundred dollars and used it in its national advertising campaign. John was amazed at how easy it had been to earn a hundred dollars for a jingle. He did not know at the time it was worth many thousands of dollars to the clothing company. He prepared demo tapes of jingles and started his career in advertising at Root & Associates in Baton Rouge. In 1987, he was Chief Marketing Officer of The Broadway Department Stores of Southern California in Los Angeles when the Whittier Narrows earthquake hit southern California. The story has it that John jumped in his car and did not stop driving until he reached Birmingham, Alabama. That is apocryphal, however. It took him three weeks to find a new job and move to Birmingham. It is true that he yelled for joy when he crossed the border between California and Nevada. For twenty years in Birmingham, John was Chairman, Chief Creative Officer and owner of o2 ideas, a national advertising firm that grew from 20 to 200 employees and from one to five locations while representing major corporate clients in advertising, marketing, and branding. At his death, he was founder, Chief Strategy Officer and Creative Director of The Edge Ideas, headquartered in New Orleans. He was the winner of numerous ADDY and cinema awards and somehow found time to be the musical director for Percy Sledge for two years and serve on the boards of several charitable service organizations. The world was not big enough for John. He was the life of every party and every after-party since the day he was born, greeting friends and strangers with a huge smile and telling jokes without stop with rollerblades on his feet and his parrot on his shoulder. He loved toys, from his collection of autographed acoustic and electric guitars, to his personal recording studio in his home in Birmingham and Seagrove, Florida beach house. His generosity to friends, strangers, family, former wives, girlfriends, and step-children in the form of houses, gifts of all description, and large checks, most of which were unsolicited, can never be gauged because he did not make them public or ask for return or favor. In life, John placed his faith in God through Jesus Christ. He planted his spiritual roots at the Church of the Highlands in Birmingham and continued to flourish at One Hope Church in New Orleans. His desire and efforts were to earnestly and faithfully love others as God dearly loved him. When speaking with those who encountered John a common theme emerges: love is all you need. John often opened his beach house to his family members, the children of who remember Uncle John laughing in the kitchen. A few weeks ago, sitting in another kitchen with a few of his siblings, knowing he was ill but not expecting a sudden death, he was as he had always been, smiling, full of jokes, and laughing. His family, friends, and the world will miss him terribly. John's family invites everyone to join them for an informal wake from 6:30 pm until whenever at Mambo's, 411 Bourbon Street, second floor, on Friday, August 16. At 2 pm on Saturday, August 17, there will be a Celebration of Life service at the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities Building, 938 Lafayette Street, first floor. We will have a chance to visit and share memories and stories of our recently departed brother and friend. Following, there will be a Second Line to New Orleans Drink Lab, 343 Baronne Street. Everyone is encouraged to make brunch reservations for Sunday, August 18 between 10:30 and 11 am at The Palace Cafe, 605 Canal Street, (504) 523-1661. Mention the John Zimmerman group. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 10 to Aug. 18, 2019

