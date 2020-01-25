Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

With profound sadness the family of John Preston Bornman, Jr. announces his passing on December 20, 2019 at the age of 86. John was born in East Feliciana Parish where his family had been established for many generations. He graduated from Zachary High School, LSU with a Masters in Geology, and Drexel with an MBA. After completing his military service, he began a long career in oil and gas exploration, finally retiring in 1995. He and his wife Amelia Mumford Leake then chose the Natchez area to spend their time enjoying and supporting historic preservation in the region. John was buried in a private ceremony at the family cemetery near Zachary, Louisiana. John is survived by his two daughters, son, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

