John R. Burke Jr, 83 of Baton Rouge formerly of Evansville, Indiana passed away peacefully Friday, April 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathleen; daughter Jennifer (Tim Harris); grandchildren, Emily, Drew & Sarah Harris; sister Kate Burke (Jim Benedict) of Charlottesville, Virginia; niece Robin Callagan (Chris) of Carlsbad, California and nephew Pat J. Burke of Santa Ynez, California. John was preceded in death by his parents John R Burke Sr. and Katherine Burke; brother, F. Pat Burke and sister, Charlotte Ann Burke. John was a graduate of St. Joseph's College, Rensalaer, Indiana and Indiana University Law School where he was a member of the Law Review, Order of the Coif and Phi Delta Phi legal fraternity. Phi Delta Phi named him graduate of the year. After graduating from law school John practiced law in Evansville, Indiana for over 35 years. John was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Evansville Country Club, Evansville Bar Association and Indiana State Bar Association. He is a past president of the Vanderburgh County Society for Crippled Children and Adults, Inc. (Easter Seals) and past board member of EARC (Evansville Association of Retarded Citizens), now The ARC of Evansville. He enjoyed woodworking, tennis, and spending time with his grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on April 25, 2019 at 10:30 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church following a visitation at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Greenoaks Cemetery in Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Easter Seals, The Arc of Evansville, IN or .