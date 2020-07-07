John R. "Bobby" Lapeze, age 74, a resident of Mobile, AL, passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born on December 15, 1945, in Baton Rouge. He graduated from Central High School in 1963 and graduated from Southeastern University. He was always willing to help out friends and family in times of need. Bobby is survived by his wife of fifty years Sandra Dill Lapeze and their children, Jack Robert Lapeze (Madonna), Leigh Lapeze Harlan (Scott), and Marc Joseph Lapeze, his brothers and sisters, Jay Lapeze (Mary Ann), Joy Lapeze Hough (C.W.), Jimmy Lapeze (Cindy), sister- in-law Jackie Dill Doyle and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, J.W. and Bertha Lapeze, his brother Larry Lapeze, and his sister Louise Lapeze Schewe. Memorial services will be postponed until a later date due to travel restrictions from COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, family request donations to Bobby's church Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 6300 McKenna Dr., Mobile, AL 36608. Arrangements are by Ascension Funeral Home, 1016 Hillcrest Rd., Mobile, AL 36695. Services will be set for a future date to be determined.

