John Randall Lane, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and colleague, passed away in his home at the age of 67 on Friday, March 1, 2019. A native of Magee, Mississippi, he was a long-time resident of Denham Springs. He had a 40-year career at the Dow chemical plant in Plaquemine, Louisiana, most recently supervising electrical and instrumentation maintenance with Turner Industries, Inc. and formerly Westgate, Inc. He is a 1971 graduate of Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge and attended Copiah Lincoln Community College in Wesson, Mississippi. He was an avid collector of antiques and, earlier in life, he trained, bred and raced thoroughbreds and quarter horses alongside his father. He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen Waguespack Lane; three children, John Thomas "J.T." Lane, Deanne Marie Lane Jordan, and Kirk Matthew Lane and their spouses; three grandchildren, Sarah Grace Jordan, Jace Lane Jordan, and Lucy Marie Lane; and three sisters, Sylvia DeMent, Wanda Genusa, and DeLynn Schmitt and their spouses. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Bishop Lane and Ruby Schillings Lane. Pallbearers will be Michael Collier, Mike Collier, Larry Darsam, Todd Lemoine, Howard Owens, and Donny Schmitt. Visitation will be Thursday, March 7, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Seale Funeral Home, 1720 South Range Avenue, Denham Springs, Louisiana. On Friday, March 8, visitation continues at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 865 Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs, Louisiana, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. funeral Mass celebrated by Rev. Frank Uter. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Funeral Home Seale Funeral Service, Inc.

1720 S. Range Ave.

Denham Springs , LA 70726

