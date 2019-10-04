Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Ray David. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Lakeland , LA Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Lakeland , LA Send Flowers Obituary

John Ray David went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the age of 67. Born in Morganza, LA and a resident of Lakeland, LA, he was the son of Clifford and Marie Manda David. He was a 1970 graduate of Redemptorist High School and served in the Army National Guard. He was retired from NRG in New Roads, LA. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather to his wife of 44 years, Mildred Andre David; sons Jeremy (Mary Gaye) and Nicholas (Jill) David, and grandchildren, Trey and Jude Domiano, Emma, Ethan, Andrew and Madison David. He is also survived by a sister, Susan David Kittrell (Chris) and sister-in-law Carole Moniotte David. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Marie Manda David and brother, James Wesley David. John was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, LA and a man of Manresa. He was an avid LSU fan and enjoyed spending time with his family. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland from 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Lane LoBue, Jordan Kittrell, Christopher Kittrell, Ethan David, Andrew David, Trey Domiano and Jude Domiano.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019

