John "Honey" Redd entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was a 91 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at New Gideon B.C. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Brandon Collins; entombment at Southern Memorial Mausoleum. Survivors include his loving wife, Lucille M. Redd; children, Sandra Roberson, Charnette Redd and Ray Anthony Worthy(Sharon); eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren nieces, nephews, cousins, God-daughter, Pearlie Johnson, other relatives and friends. He served on the Deacon Ministry at New Gideon. Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019