John Robert 'Bob' Joyner passed away at home September 5, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Bob was born in Pelican, Louisiana to John Henry Joyner and Fay Hughes Joyner. Bob was proudly both an US Army veteran and Louisiana State University graduate. His generosity and Christian values elevated the lives of everyone he met. Bob worked as a Civil Engineer throughout Louisiana. He was an avid woodworker and artist. He served as governor of Civitan International and on the board of Alleman Center. Bob is survived by wife Betty Whatley Joyner. He is also survived by daughter Debra Joyner and husband Kevin Nunn, son Jason Wu and wife Betty Boudreau, and son Brad Stoufflet and wife Olivia.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019