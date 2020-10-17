1/1
John Robin Leonard
John Robin Leonard a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, native of New Roads and resident of Maringouin, he passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12:10 am at his home. He was 63 and a retired deputy from Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office after 22 years of service, a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, WoodmenLife and Sons of the American Legion. He is survived by his wife of 9 years, Lynda Pourciau Leonard; daughter, Raven D. Leonard; grandchildren, Daithen Edington and Anakin O'Neil; stepsons, Gerald and Bryant Moreau; sister, Sheila Brunett; nephew, Kevin McBride; niece, Jessica Shaffett. He is preceded in death by his father, O'Neil Francis (Blackie) Leonard, Jr.; mother, Doris Ducote; brother, Terry Leonard. Visiting will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 8:30 am until 11:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Maringouin at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow at False River Memorial Park. Special thanks to Doctor Vince Cataldo and Pointe Coupee Hospice for the great care provided.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
October 17, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Carol Morrow
