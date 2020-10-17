John Robin Leonard a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, native of New Roads and resident of Maringouin, he passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12:10 am at his home. He was 63 and a retired deputy from Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office after 22 years of service, a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, WoodmenLife and Sons of the American Legion. He is survived by his wife of 9 years, Lynda Pourciau Leonard; daughter, Raven D. Leonard; grandchildren, Daithen Edington and Anakin O'Neil; stepsons, Gerald and Bryant Moreau; sister, Sheila Brunett; nephew, Kevin McBride; niece, Jessica Shaffett. He is preceded in death by his father, O'Neil Francis (Blackie) Leonard, Jr.; mother, Doris Ducote; brother, Terry Leonard. Visiting will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 8:30 am until 11:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Maringouin at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow at False River Memorial Park. Special thanks to Doctor Vince Cataldo and Pointe Coupee Hospice for the great care provided.

