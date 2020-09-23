1/1
John Roger Browning
1945 - 2020
John Roger Browning, 75 years old, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to many was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He entered this world on August 17, 1945, born to Cibell and Willie Browning, in Baton Rouge, LA. John is survived by his loving daughter, Rhonda Browning Barnett (Chris); half-son, Tracy Jones; half-daughter, Michelle Huey (Ronnie); four grandchildren, Samantha Pate (Tyler), Erica Dartez, Meagan Chessher (TJ), and Lauren Stevens ; six great-grandchildren; significant other, Linda Perry; two brothers, Bobby Browning and Charles Browning; four sisters, Lois Mason, Aline Browning, Meryl Alexander, and Joyce Baker; and a host of nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his wife, Marion Westbrook Browning; father, Willie Henry Browning; mother, Cibell Cook Browning Fuller; three brothers, Edward Browning, Vernon Ray Browning and Derry Browning; and two sisters, Dorothy Fauntleroy and Mildred Rushing-Wood. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Huey, Chris Barnett, Tyler Pate, Billy Perry, Lane Dodd, and Bruce Dodd. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Reverend Dennis McAnally. The graveside service and burial will follow at Sandy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, in Pride, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Baker Funeral Home
SEP
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Baker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker, LA 70714
(225) 775-1991
