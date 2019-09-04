Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Ross Accomando. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. George Catholic Church Baton Rouge , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. George Catholic Church Baton Rouge , LA View Map Interment Following Services Greenoaks Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. John Ross Accomando, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away September 1, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born in Hammond, LA on January 17, 1930. Mr. Accomando received his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture at Southeastern Louisiana University and his Masters of Science in Agriculture from LSU before enrolling in the Army for 2 years. He served some of that time as an MP. After the Army, he earned his +30 Teacher Certification from Tulane University. He spent 30 years in Elementary Education; teaching Science over 7 years first in Morgan City but mostly in St. Bernard Parish Public Schools. For most of his educational career, he was a principal: First at Delacroix Island Elementary until Hurricane Betsy, and then for 20 years at St. Claude Heights Elementary. During this time, he also ran the St. Bernard Teacher's Credit Union for 11 years. He was a member of St. Bernard Principals' Association and St. Bernard Retired Teachers Association to which he earned dedication and service awards from each association. Mr. John also coached baseball and football for both Vista Park and Community Park. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, grilling, traveling, and hunting. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lena Roppolo Accomando of Baton Rouge; son, Gerard Accomando (Annette LeFebvre) of Chalmette; grandchildren, Maria Edwards (Brad), of Lillian, Alabama, Mary Darnell (Tim) of Church Hill, Tennessee, and Joseph Accomando of Chalmette, Louisiana; and great grandchildren, Mia, Sonny, Nollie, and Bodhi Edwards, all of Lillian, Alabama. Visitation will be held at St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial time of 11:00 am. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can made in Mr. Accomando's name to New Century Hospice (932948 LA-16 Denham Springs, LA 70706) or the or the . Mr. John Ross Accomando, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away September 1, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born in Hammond, LA on January 17, 1930. Mr. Accomando received his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture at Southeastern Louisiana University and his Masters of Science in Agriculture from LSU before enrolling in the Army for 2 years. He served some of that time as an MP. After the Army, he earned his +30 Teacher Certification from Tulane University. He spent 30 years in Elementary Education; teaching Science over 7 years first in Morgan City but mostly in St. Bernard Parish Public Schools. For most of his educational career, he was a principal: First at Delacroix Island Elementary until Hurricane Betsy, and then for 20 years at St. Claude Heights Elementary. During this time, he also ran the St. Bernard Teacher's Credit Union for 11 years. He was a member of St. Bernard Principals' Association and St. Bernard Retired Teachers Association to which he earned dedication and service awards from each association. Mr. John also coached baseball and football for both Vista Park and Community Park. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, grilling, traveling, and hunting. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lena Roppolo Accomando of Baton Rouge; son, Gerard Accomando (Annette LeFebvre) of Chalmette; grandchildren, Maria Edwards (Brad), of Lillian, Alabama, Mary Darnell (Tim) of Church Hill, Tennessee, and Joseph Accomando of Chalmette, Louisiana; and great grandchildren, Mia, Sonny, Nollie, and Bodhi Edwards, all of Lillian, Alabama. Visitation will be held at St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial time of 11:00 am. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can made in Mr. Accomando's name to New Century Hospice (932948 LA-16 Denham Springs, LA 70706) or the or the . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Greenoaks Funeral Home Baton Rouge , LA (225) 925-5331 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.