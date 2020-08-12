John Roy Hatch a native and resident of Lottie, LA passed away on August 9, 2020 at the age of 67. John Roy worked for and retired from the US Army Corps of Engineers and currently worked at Meyer's Engineering. He also volunteered with the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Posse for many years. He was a member of Sunlight Baptist Church in Lottie, LA where he accepted Jesus Christ. John Roy enjoyed hunting, family cookouts, taking care of his farm, drinking his "favorite beverage", and helping others. Funeral services to be held at Hall Davis & Son Funeral Home, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Visitation will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 9 am to 10 am. Funeral service starts at 10 am. Burial will follow at Sunlight Baptist Church Cemetery, 6947 LA-81, Lottie, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store