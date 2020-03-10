John Royal "Roy" Thompson passed away on March 7, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA. He was born on May 19, 1958, a resident of Denham Springs and native of Baton Rouge. He passed away peacefully with his family. Roy worked at Elayn Hunt in St. Gabriel, LA for ten years. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. Eulogy by Rev. Harry Reeves, Sr. and followed by a ride in his truck through the cemetery. He is survived by his wife Stacy Dupree Deville Thompson, stepson, John Jay Craft and wife Marty, stepdaughter, Alyssa Dupree Byrne and husband Colby, granddaughter Alynah Grace Byrne, brother, James "Buster" Thompson, Sr. and wife Erin, sisters, Barbara White, Wanda Roberts, Evelyn Sing and husband Steve, and numerous nieces and nephews, and special friend Zelda Cole. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Thompson, Jr., Vera H. Thompson Ousley, grandparents, George Thompson, Sr., Celestine P. Thompson, brother-in-law, Billy Don Ernest, Sr., nephew, Billy Don Ernest, Jr. "Lil Billy", great nephew Tanner McKenzie Ernest, great niece Summer Yvette Ernest, and Baby Ernest. Special thanks to Sage Specialty Hospital and staff, The Crossing and staff, and Dr. Kea Jones. In lieu of flowers, send plants or monetary donations to the family. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2020