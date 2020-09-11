"For the LORD is good and his love endures forever; his faithfulness continues through all generations." Ps 100:5. John Russell Jewell better known as Russell, age 77 of Wilson, La., formerly of Erwinville, La., passed away peacefully September, 9, 2020. He was born October 24, 1942 to Milton Isaac and Gertrude Morel Jewell. He was an Army Veteran and had obtained his pilot's license. He was a retired millwright for Southern Packaging. Russell is survived by two daughters and son-in-law, Pam and Mark Tisdale, of Oakland, Tenn., Lynn Rouse, of Oakland; one son and his wife, James and Christine Beaubouef, 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, seven brothers Milton, William "Billy", Rodney, Andrew, Mark, Kent and Matthew; his five sisters Paulette, Judy, Susan, Leslie, and Bernadette. Russell was preceded in death by his devoted wife Jo Arlene Jewell, his parents, Milton and Gertrude Jewell, and son Odell "Dale" Beaubouef and daughter Patricia Johnson and his sister, Winnie Priester. Visiting will be held at Niland's Funeral Home, New Roads, on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 10 am until religious services in the funeral home parlor at 12 noon. The services will be conducted by Rev. Joe Ratcliff and interment in False River Memorial Park. Special thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.