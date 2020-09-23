John S. Cutrer passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at the age of 80 in Baton Rouge. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marie Cutrer; Sons, Lester Cutrer and wife Bernadette, Steven Cutrer and wife Diana; grandchildren, Katie Corley and husband Tim, Brett Cutrer and Courtney Cutrer; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Claire Corley. John is preceded in death by his parents, B D and Mattie Cutrer. John proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1958-1962. While serving in the Air Force John met his wife Marie and started his family. After leaving the Air Force he went on to start a long career in the air conditioning and heating industry. He worked for Checker Air Conditioning, and Guaranty Corporation for over 50 years. John was a proud husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed working in his garden and cooking the best BBQ. He loved spending time on the old home place in Amite. He worked hard, and he set a great example to his family to work hard as well. Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Central Funeral Home on Hooper Rd from 12:00 pm- 2:00 pm. CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.

