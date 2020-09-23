1/1
John S. Cutrer
John S. Cutrer passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at the age of 80 in Baton Rouge. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marie Cutrer; Sons, Lester Cutrer and wife Bernadette, Steven Cutrer and wife Diana; grandchildren, Katie Corley and husband Tim, Brett Cutrer and Courtney Cutrer; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Claire Corley. John is preceded in death by his parents, B D and Mattie Cutrer. John proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1958-1962. While serving in the Air Force John met his wife Marie and started his family. After leaving the Air Force he went on to start a long career in the air conditioning and heating industry. He worked for Checker Air Conditioning, and Guaranty Corporation for over 50 years. John was a proud husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed working in his garden and cooking the best BBQ. He loved spending time on the old home place in Amite. He worked hard, and he set a great example to his family to work hard as well. Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Central Funeral Home on Hooper Rd from 12:00 pm- 2:00 pm. CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 23 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Central Funeral Home
Central Funeral Home
9995 Hooper Rd.
Central, LA 70818
225-236-0800
