John Salvadore Purpera, a native and resident of Morganza, LA, passed away on April 21, 2020 at the age of 91. John was a retired lumber grader. He served as a Sargent in the United States Army. He is survived by his daughters, Colette Ann Presti and Candace Theresa Purpera; sons John Caleb Purpera and Jerome Wilber Purpera; sister, Joyce Comeaux and brother, Jerald Purpera. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley June Dawson Purpera; parents Vincent Purpera and Myrtle Oubre Purpera Pourciau; son, Peter Corey Purpera and grandson Jamie Purpera. Due to the unfortunate circumstances, a private graveside service will be held at St. Ann's Cemetery in Morganza.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020.