John "Roland" Sheets, a native of St. Amant and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away at his home on March 21, 2020 at the age of 94. He is survived by his daughter, Janice Sheets Allen and husband Don; favorite granddaughter, Kristy Allen Poynor and husband Mickey; two grandsons, Jacob Allen and wife Kimberly, Stefen Sheets and wife Melissa. He also has five great- grandchildren, Caleb and Addye Poynor, Cole Allen, and Liam and Sawyer Sheets. He is also survived by his fiancé, Mary Scallan and his sister, Joy Soileau. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Chaney Sheets, son Malcolm "David" Sheets; parents Jacob and Addie Little Sheets and 10 brothers and sisters. Roland was born on May 13, 1925. He graduated from St. Amant High School and joined the United States Army, where he served state-side during World War II. After working at Gulf States Utilities, he owner and operated Action Appliance Parts. Roland was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time at his camp. He enjoyed "tinkering" in his shop and could always be found inventing a new gadget. He was a former member of St. Louis King of France Catholic Church and is now a member at St. Thomas More. Regretfully, due to the present public health circumstances, a private service will be held for the immediate family only at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11441 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020

