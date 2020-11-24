1/
Senator John Siracusa Jr.
1929 - 2020
Senator John Siracusa, Jr., January 12, 1929 – December 1, 2019. Senator John Siracusa, Jr., passed away quietly on December 1, 2019. Born on January 12, 1929, in Morgan City, he was the third child of immigrant parents John and Concetta (Ceriglia) Siracusa. John was loving brother to Loretta, Ruby, Sam, Marie, Lucy, Philomena, Liz, Joe, Louis, and Catherine. He was married to Beverly Ann Donahoe who preceded him in death. John's proudest accomplishment was his family. He was known as "Daddy Boy'' to his daughters Gina Lynn "Pepe" Siracusa, who predeceased him and Lisa "Kelly" Crochet ( and her husband Scott). Granddad of Brett Crochet ( and his wife Maria), Samantha Crochet. Great Granddad of Uriah Scott, Ezra Matthew, and Asher Paul Crochet. John was a US Army veteran of Korean War. He was a successful business owner, including Awopaho Rentals in Morgan City which is still operating and being run by his family. He was a shrimper, a truck driver, owners of John's Lounge, a champion speed boat racer, and a public servant. John was honored to represent the citizens of South Louisiana, first being elected to the Louisiana State House of Representative in 1976. He served in the House until 1996 when he was elected to the Louisiana Sate Senate from 1996-2000. As many of his friends knew, John never met a strange. John was known for his humor and many stories. On December 2, 2019, John had a private service and was buried in the family plot in Morgan City. Pallbearers included: Brett Crochet, Nicky Siracusa, Anthony Scimio, Tommy Scimio, Dwight Barbier, And Dwayne Barbier. Honorary pallbearers included: The Honorable V.J. Bella, The Honorable Ed Leonard, Willy Stewart, Bobby Broussard, and Dr. Leonard Wise. A public memorial was held December 11, 2019 at Scared Heart Church.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hargrave Funeral Home
1031 Victor II Blvd
Morgan City, LA 70380
9853848605
