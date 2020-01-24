Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Spencer "Buff" Murphy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Spencer "Buff" Murphy died Saturday, January 18th, 2020, one day shy of his 47th birthday. He was a very kind and loving man. He was especially drawn to the down-trodden and would do anything he was able, to assist others. He loved and was loved dearly by his family. He enjoyed cooking for friends and family and turned every event into a party. He regaled people with his quick wit and jokes. His dream was to, one day become a stand-up comedian. He also enjoyed playing pool and was an avid LSU & Saints fan. He had an interest in politics and would often debate the subject with anyone who had an opinion. We will miss him, dearly; I can picture him in heaven, stirring up mischief with his dad, and best friend, Lance and having a huge birthday party with them. Survived by daughter, Haley Wright; son, Wade Murphy; mother, Lou Murphy, two sisters, Leah Calandro (husband, Mark), Tracie Johnson; brother, Patrick Murphy; six nephews: Joseph Pizzuto, Taylor Calandro, Jordan Calandro, Hayden Murphy, Mitchell Murphy, and Levi Murph; one great nephew, Ivar Murphy; three nieces: Natalie Calandro (God Daughter), Katie Johnson and Sara Johnson; special cousins, Dwana, Meryl, Braden, Alycia and Candace; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by father, L.E. (Gene) Murphy; grandparents, John and Mildred Cusimano, Clifton and Ernestine Murphy, and uncle, M.W. Murphy. Special thanks to Dr. (John Paul) Bercier and the staff of The Carpenter House Hospice, especially, Trigg. A private service was held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 for family and close friends. Pallbearers were Patrick Murphy, Hayden Murphy, Mitchell Murphy, Bryan Rogers, Robert Higgins and Scott Pierce. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020

