John Steven Wyandt, 73, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at GMC Specialty Hospital in Zachary, Louisiana following an illness of several months. Born September 5, 1946 in Lima, Ohio, he was the son of Burt F. Wyandt and Margaret Louise Woodruff Wyandt. He is survived by his sister, Susan Webb and brother-in-law, Dr. Richard Webb of Baton Rouge and niece, Audrey Susan Webb of Novato, California. In June 1963, at the age of 17, Mr. Wyandt suffered a swimming accident that paralyzed him for the remainder of his life. However, he was able to meet the challenges of this adversity through his great inspiration in the Baha'i Faith and maintain an independent and full life. He was a talented artist, producing many works of fine art shown and sold in galleries throughout the southeast. From 1968-73 he worked as an artist for WIMA-TV in Lima, Ohio. Moving to Johnson City, Tennessee in 1974, he became business owner of Graphic Concepts in that city. During this period, he was married and subsequently divorced from the former Janice Snapp. In 2000 he moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to be near his sister and brother-in-law, maintaining his own residence until the flood of 2016. A former percussionist, he loved listening to jazz. Mr. Wyandt was a devout member of the Baha'i Faith, serving actively in many capacities with the Baton Rouge Spiritual Assembly until his recent illness. A member of the Baton Rouge Interfaith Federation, he worked tirelessly for the cause of racial justice and the unity and understanding of all peoples of different cultures and faith traditions. His life was an inspiration to all who knew him. He was privately laid to rest on February 24th at Greenoaks Memorial Cemetery Garden of Reflection. A memorial and celebration of life service will be planned for a date later in the spring at the Baha'i Faith Unity Center, 4270 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70806. Memorial gifts in honor of Steven Wyandt may be made either to the Tahirih Justice Center (a non-profit serving immigrant women and girls fleeing violence), 6402 Arlington Boulevard, Suite 300, Falls Church, VA 22042 or to The Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge, 3112 Convention Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020

