John T. McDowell "Johnny", 62 of Prairieville departed from this life on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Baton Rouge General surrounded by his family. He was born December 30, 1957 in Lake Charles, LA: he was a resident of Prairieville: He was a lifelong salesman that was known for his quick wit, dashing smile, humor and kindness to strangers. Johnny had a zest for life and lived his hard and fast. He had a passion for horses, Westerns and cowboy memorabilia. If the measure of a life is of how much they are loved by friends and family, then Johnny's was a life of extraordinary achievement. He is preceded in death by his father, Wiley McDowell, and brother Mark McDowell. Survivors include his daughter Grant (Mark) Berkobin, mother Barbara McDowell; his siblings, Ronny (Tanya), Donny, Wylene Payne (John), Kelly Lambert (Mike) and Jack (Jennifer); his grandchildren, Coleman, Sterling, Windsor Grace, Sutton Rose: his nephews, Jordan, TC, Jaxon, Seth, and Scotty; and his dear loyal friends Howie Slusher and Joe Joe Lockwood. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to the ICU doctors at B.R. General and especially "nurse Demi". There will be no service held at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store