John Tate Jr.
John Tate, Jr., passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the age of 73. John graduated in 1965 from McKinley High School. He retired from Uniroyal Chemical and became a bus driver for the Central School System and owned Tate and Tate Painting and Drywall Company. John sang in the choir at St. Mark United Methodist Church and sang solos at funerals and events. John was a very good golfer and was given the nickname "Player." John leaves to cherish his memory his daughter DeShon Woods (Deryck), three grandchildren, twins Zeryck and Zariah Woods and Jaiden Woods of Fort Worth, TX; twin brother, Johnny Tate (Linda); brothers, Charles Smith (Marie), Leslie Tate (Cheryl), Jan Tate, Earl Tate; sisters, Joann Tate, Lorraine Boyle, Bessie Mae Holiday (Billy) and a sister-in-law Serena Smith and a host of other family and friends. John was preceded in death by his wife Theresa Tate, mother Hazel Tate, father John Tate Sr., brothers, Marshall Ray Smith, Clyde Smith Jr., step-father Clyde Smith, Sr., and sisters, Doris Rose Moore, Dorothy Williams. Visitations will be held Wednesday, August 12, 4 pm-6 pm at Hall Davis and Son Funeral Home, 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA. A private funeral service will be held at St. Mark United Methodist Church. Interment will take place in Southern Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 11, 2020
John will be greatly missed by me and the ST. Mark Family! We loved him and his music, we will never be the same!
Terry Sanderford
Friend
