John Teska Desselle passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 1, 2019. He was born on June 26, 1925 in New Orleans, LA. He lived in Houston, TX up to his teenage years, where he then moved to Baton Rouge. John was a graduate of Baton Rouge High and attended LSU. He enlisted in the Navy and served during World War II in the Pacific theater as a member of the 123rd United State Naval Construction Battalion, aka Seabees. After serving three years, he then met and married his wife, Dorothy Doyle, who he stayed married to for 67 years until her death in 2014. John retired from Copolymer Chemical Corp after over 40 years of employment. He was also a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge. John enjoyed traveling, music, especially jazz and big band; and LSU sports, in particular, LSU baseball where he had season tickets for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; son, John Desselle; son-in-law, Jeff Kirshner; and father, Teska Joseph Desselle; and mother, Coela Ware Desselle. He is survived by his daughters, Sherry Desselle and her spouse, Sue Hunt, Susan Desselle Gonzales and husband Mitch, Mickie Desselle Kirshner; daughter-in-law, Rhonda LeBlanc Desselle; grandchildren, Chris Patterson, Scott Patterson, Rachel Cruthirds, Danielle Pitre, Matthew Desselle, Tyler Desselle, Justin Kirshner, and Sean Kirshner; and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will continue at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow on the grounds of Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Chris Patterson, Matthew Desselle, Tyler Desselle, Justin Kirshner, Allen Cruthirds, and Brandon Pitre. A special thanks to his long-time caregiver, Lawanda Cook, who took such loving care of John for almost 6 years and who will always be considered part of the family.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019