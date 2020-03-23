John Thomas Pickett, a resident of Carencro, La, born on December 2, 1984, passed away on March 22, 2020 at the age of 35. John is survived by his fiancé, Kaitly Robin and boys Teegan and Blaize; children Brady and Anna Grace; mother Janice (Blondie) Crosby; father, Lawrence (Popcorn) Pickett and stepmother, JoAnn Pickett; siblings, Angel Jarreau (Lester) and Trey Pickett; nephews, Brenton Pickett, Kramer Pickett and Andrew Jarreau; niece, Grayson Pickett. A private graveside service will be held at 4:00 pm on Monday, March 23, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Johns name lafayettesoberliving.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020