John "Wayne" Torres, Sr. a native of Maringouin, La and a resident of Blanks, La passed away at his home on Monday; October 5, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the age of 75. Wayne served 12 years on Pointe Coupee Parish Police Jury. He was a contractor and the owner of John Wayne Torres Construction. Wayne also played for the Livonia High School Wildcats and would be on the 1st team to win the State Championship. He was an avid hunter. He was also a big contributor to any cause in his community. A visitation will be held at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic church cemetery on Thursday; October 8, 2020 from 9:30 am until the graveside service at 10:00 am. The entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. Wayne is survived by his wife of 32 years, Pauline Dugas Torres; daughter, Donna Torres Sellars (Bubba Deaton); son, Johnny Torres (Suzette B. Torres); two step-sons, Delano Cline (Ronda) and Tyson Cline (Rozlyn); four sisters, Edna Mae Winn, Pat Brown, Bonnie Bayham, Karen Guidroz (Gerald Guidroz); three brothers, Wilton Nicosia, Gerald Torres, Sr. (Judy), Ronald "Rookie" Torres (Carolyn); seven grandchildren, Amber Walls (Anthony), Dalton Torres (Adrianne), Mason Torres (Brittany), Reid Sellars, John Ramsey Sellars, Evan Sellars, and Trace Cline; five great-grandchildren Colin and Kenlee Walls, Braxton and Katherine Anne Torres, Preslee Torres. He was preceded in death by his father Jack O. Torres, Sr. and mother, Mae Henry Torres; brothers, J.P. Nicosia, Jack O. Torres Jr.; and sisters, Betty Derbies and Sybil Daigle. Pallbearers will be his grandsons; Dalton Torres, Mason Torres, Reid Sellars, John Ramsey Sellars, Evan Sellars, Trace Cline and grandson-in-law, Anthony Walls. Honorary Pallbearers will be; Mitchel Collette, Ronald "T.B." Scallan, Mike Fortie, Dr. David Hastings, and James Dugas.

