John "Papa" Valenziano

John "Papa" Valenziano of Conroe, Tx formerly of Mandeville, La passed on December 3, 2019. He was born in White Castle, La on October 24, 1924 to Sicilian immigrants Salvatore and Rosa Valenziano. He grew up and attended school in White Castle until his enlistment in the Army Air Corps in 1943. He was a top turret gunner in an A-20 medium bomber and was proud of his service. After his service he attended SLI (Southwest Louisiana Institute now ULL) and graduated with a BS in Physical Education. He was a teacher and coach prior to joining Shell Oil Company in the mid '50s. He worked for Shell in various capacities until his retirement in 1984. He loved sports and was an avid golfer shooting his age at 88 and playing a round of golf on his 90th birthday. He was a big New York Yankees, LSU Tiger and New Orleans Saints fan. In fact, he and his wife Doris were at LSU stadium in 1959 when Billy Cannon made his famous Halloween punt return against Ole Miss. He married Doris Dugas in 1951 and they had five boys who gave them 10 wonderful grandchildren. He is survived by 4 sons and their spouses, Richard and Sheila, Mark and Aurora, David and Liching, Rob and Kathleen, 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. His wife Doris of 60 years, newborn son Thomas Gerard, granddaughter Katherine Grace, parents Salvatore and Rosa, 4 sisters and 1 brother preceded him in death. Services will be held at 10:00 am December 9th at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, 10129 FM 1097 West, Willis, Tx 77318.

