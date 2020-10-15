John Vernon Givens entered into eternal rest at his residence in Baker, LA on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was a 72 year old native of St. Francisville, LA. Viewing at Greater Mt. Canaan B.C. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 8-10 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, religious service conducted by Rev. Robert H. Joseph Sr. will be private; interment at St. Paul #2 B.C. Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Katina R. Thompson Givens; children, Johnathan Callahan, April, Joshua, Braxton, Sage and Jamal Givens; four grandchildren; a goddaughter, three siblings; four aunts; an uncle; two mothers-in-law; two fathers-in-law, two brothers- in-law, and a sister-in-law; preceded in death by his parents; two daughters; and four siblings. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

