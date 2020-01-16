John W. Becker passed away peacefully surrounded by love with his wife and children holding his hands at Ochsner in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the age of 64. He has went to be with the Lord, to join his parents and siblings who were waiting for him in heaven. An employee at Dow Chemical for over 30 years, he was a resident of Plaquemine, LA and native Cape Giradeau, MO. He was a US Army Veteran. Memorial services will be held at a later date. He is survived by his wife of Gale Becker; children, Jeff Becker and wife Nikki, and Samantha Larson and husband Jody; grandchildren, Raelie, Gabriel, Savanna, Shelbee, Ashton, Shynne, Remi and Kimber; great grandchildren, Camille, Hallie, Brayleigh, Caroline and Avery; sisters, Sally, Sue, Aggie and Mary Lou; and brothers, Butch, Doc, Donnie, Norman and Paul. Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Rose Glaub Becker; sisters, Barbara and Ruth Ellen; and brother, Thomas. John enjoyed the simple things in life, he loved to hunt and fish. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020