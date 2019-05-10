Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. Bloodworth. View Sign Service Information Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory 265 South Nokomis Avenue Venice , FL 34285 (941)-488-2291 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Epiphany Cathedral Graveside service 1:30 PM Sarasota National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

"And now, O Lord, to you I turn my face and raise my eyes. Bid me to depart from the earth." Tobit 3:12-13. John W. Bloodworth passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 in Venice, Florida at the age of 75. He was born on July 23, 1943 in Benton, KY. John was a member of Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Church in Venice, FL, Knights of Columbus Council 7052 and Assembly 1818 and the American Legion Post # 159. John was a 1965 graduate of Murray State University and, after serving as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Ordnance Corps, he worked for BF Goodrich in Calvert City, Kentucky and in Akron, Ohio. He then worked for ExxonMobil at the Baton Rouge Chemical Plant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and then Akron, Ohio where he retired in 2007. He was privileged to work an additional four years with Deep South Crane and Rigging in Baton Rouge. John was a passionate certified safety professional dedicated to the prevention of injuries and illnesses in the industries he served. He was a past President of the Greater Baton Rouge Chapter of the American Society of Safety Engineers and was voted Safety Professional of the Year in 1992 for Region IV covering parts of all four states. He was also past President of the Safety Council of the Louisiana Capital Area. John was Past Grand Knight of the Most Blessed Sacrament Council 10455 and past Faithful Navigator of Bishop Ott Assembly 2241 of the Knights of Columbus. He was a past recipient of the Knight of the Year Award for both organizations. John is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Nicoletta Milicia Bloodworth; an aunt, Norma Collins and nieces, cousins and many friends which he was privileged to have as his extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Dan Bloodworth and Mary Houser Bloodworth; his grandparents, Roy Edward and Lela Mate Houser; a sister, Carolyn Bloodworth and many relatives, neighbors and friends who were always supportive of him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Epiphany Cathedral at 10:00AM on Friday, May 24, 2019 with a graveside service at Sarasota National Cemetery at 1:30PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Religious Teachers Filippini by visiting www.filippiniusa.org. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida is handling the arrangements. 