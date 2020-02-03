Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. "Bill" Davis. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

John W. "Bill" Davis, a native and resident of Denham Springs was born on June 27, 1933 and passed away on February 2, 2020 at 86 years of age. He was the son of Willis Oden and Velma Arnold Davis. He graduated from Denham Springs High School in 1951 and attended Southeastern Louisiana College and LSU. He served four years in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Japan and Korea during the Korean conflict. He was a Christian and a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church. He was ordained as a deacon at First Baptist Church of Denham Springs in February of 1952 and served there, as well as, Boulevard Baptist Church in Lake Charles, Southside and Broadmoor in Baton Rouge. He was a member of Denham Springs Lodge 297 F&AM, Baton Rouge Scottish Rite of Baton Rouge and Acacia Shrine Temple. He was employed by Carter Chambers LLC serving in Inside Sales, Outside Sales, and as Vice President, Executive Vice President and President. He retired in 2005 with 45 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Florence Pardue Davis, two daughters, Terri L. Olson and husband Barry of The Woodlands, TX and Kathleen D. Aldridge and husband Barry of Dallas, TX, two sons, Dwayne Walker and wife Jennifer of Baton Rouge and Doug Walker and wife Tricia of Fort Worth, TX, four grandchildren, Christian, Daniel, Matthew and Brady Walker, Two brothers-in-law, A.C. English and wife Ann of Manning, South Carolina and Colonel Johnny Gergulis and wife Babes of Columbia, South Carolina and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Carolyn English Davis, two sisters, Bea Juban and husband Homer, Marion Chambers and husband Lyle, one Granddaughter, Caroline Walker of Fort Worth, TX. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd in Baton Rouge. Visitation will continue at Broadmoor Baptist Church, 9755 Goodwood Blvd in Baton Rouge on Thursday, February 6, from 10 am to 11 am, with funeral services at 11 am. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd in Baton Rouge. Pallbearers will be Barry Aldridge, Michael Chambers, Brady Walker, Christian Walker, Daniel Walker and Matthew Walker. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lloyd Williams, Dr. Gary Ter Haar and Dr. Dennis Watson. The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin Kilpatrick, Dr. Michael Castine III, and Dr. Kevin Babin for their loving care during John's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Broadmoor Baptist Church or . John W. "Bill" Davis, a native and resident of Denham Springs was born on June 27, 1933 and passed away on February 2, 2020 at 86 years of age. He was the son of Willis Oden and Velma Arnold Davis. He graduated from Denham Springs High School in 1951 and attended Southeastern Louisiana College and LSU. Pallbearers will be Barry Aldridge, Michael Chambers, Brady Walker, Christian Walker, Daniel Walker and Matthew Walker. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lloyd Williams, Dr. Gary Ter Haar and Dr. Dennis Watson. The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin Kilpatrick, Dr. Michael Castine III, and Dr. Kevin Babin for their loving care during John's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Broadmoor Baptist Church or .

